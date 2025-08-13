Traffic study points to needed Route 17 lane

A new traffic analysis of the New York State Route 17 corridor points to the need for a third travel lane in each direction between Exits 103 (Monticello, Sullivan County) and 131 (Woodbury, Orange County). The NYS Route 17 Corridor Study by Hudson Valley-based Colliers Engineering and Design underscores the importance of upgrading the corridor to accommodate existing and future traffic volumes and support the region’s continued economic growth.

The analysis, completed in July, projects substantial traffic growth over the next 30 years, due both to proposed development and long-term population trends. The study notes that weekday peak-hour congestion on Route 17 stems from heavy commuter volume, while weekend backups are frequently caused by recreational traffic bound for the Catskills and other western destinations. These recurring slowdowns have also led to spillover congestion on nearby state and local roads. The report concludes that a general-use third lane in each direction would significantly improve traffic flow during both weekday peak hours and weekend travel surges.

In preparing the NYS Route 17 Corridor Study, Colliers analyzed both current and projected traffic conditions based on anticipated development and long-term regional growth. The findings support the addition of a third lane in each direction from Harriman to Middletown and emphasize that previous studies by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) have also identified this need. Unlike theoretical models, this locally informed study reflects the realities of the corridor’s growing communities and planned industrial development.

“The data clearly show that the addition of a third travel lane in each direction is not just beneficial — it’s necessary to accommodate projected traffic volumes and ensure the long-term mobility of this vital corridor,” said Richard G. D’Andrea who prepared the study. “At a minimum, we recommend that new lanes be added from Exit 131 west to Exit 119, where the highest traffic increases are expected. Extending the improvements further west to Exit 103 would provide even greater long-term benefit, supporting regional growth and allowing for a more efficient, continuous construction approach that minimizes disruption to the traveling public.”

The NYS Route 17 Corridor Study was commissioned by ELEC and 17-Forward-86, a broad-based coalition advocating for improved safety and mobility on Route 17. For more information, log onto https://17forward86.org/.