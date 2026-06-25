Town responds to reports of unauthorized solicitation from pest control company

The Town of Monroe has received several reports from residents regarding recent door-to-door solicitation from a pest control company. In an emailed alert, the town said it has not issued any peddler’s permits for this solicitation, as required by town code, and reminded residents that solicitors should always be able to present this permit when asked.

Town of Monroe residents were further reminded that they may add their home to the “No Knock/No Solicitation Registry” by completing the registration form available at the Town Clerk’s Office. Residents of the Village of Monroe or the Village of Harriman are advised to contact their respective municipality for more information.

Residents subscribed to the “No Knock Registry” and have a sticker from the Town of Monroe displayed on their door or window, are asked to attempt to obtain the name of the solicitor and their company and report them as trespassing to their respective police department.

State Police (Town Residents): 845-782-8311



Monroe Police Department (Village of Monroe residents): 845-782-8644

Harriman Police Department (Village of Harriman residents): 845-782-6644

For more information on peddler’s permits or the Town of Monroe “No Knock / No Solicitation Registry,” please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 845-783-1900 ext. 203.