Town passes budget with 10.73% tax increase

The town of Monroe passed its 2025 preliminary budget, despite the objections of two council members, during the November 18 town board meeting. The final budget, Supervisor Anthony Cardone reported, exceeded the tax cap by $282,007, resulting in an average tax increase of 9.75% for the village and 10.73% for the town.

Councilwoman Mary Bingham commented on some issues she believed needed to be addressed, including a discrepancy on the percentage of raises offered to town employees. She cited the position of secretary for the highway administration, which is marked for a 25% raise, and said she didn’t believe that was fair. She insisted that all employees get a 6% raise, claiming that, with the cost of inflation, this would be a more reasonable pay increase for town employees.

Bingham suggested that some funds be allocated for demolishing the Checkerboard Inn, claiming it’s been unsafe for a while.

Bingham spoke on behalf of Councilwoman Maureen Richardson, who was unable to attend the meeting. She shared Richardson’s concerns that the board didn’t receive the town budget in a timely manner and her issues with the use of the fund balance, code enforcement, personnel management and the lack of strategic planning to address these concerns. Richardson’s concerns also included questioning why the town no longer shares the cost for Millennium Strategies grant services with the villages of Harriman and Monroe.

Parking lots

Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer came before the town board to discuss the possible purchase of town-owned parking lots. Dwyer explained that the village is surveying what they own, what the town owns and what is privately owned and trying to reconfigure them, so they are more useful. He noted that the village is working with the county on the Heritage Trail and trying to create both through traffic as well as a path to the trail. He noted the parking challenges in the village and issues with residents using commuter parking due to lack of long-term parking.

Other business

During the meeting, Cardone reminded residents that fall leaf cleanup continues to the end of the month and that only leaves should be collected. In addition, the compost facility’s final Saturday for accepting materials will be on November 23.

Councilwoman Dorey Houle informed community members that the Orange County Emergency Services Center in Goshen is looking for public input at their hazard mitigation meeting on November 21. Houle explained that the feedback from residents and stakeholders will influence the county’s disaster preparedness and enable the county to receive FEMA mitigation funding.