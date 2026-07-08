Town of Woodbury to continue providing animal services to the Town of Monroe

Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez announced the Town of Woodbury will continue to provide animal control services to the Town of Monroe during the July 2 Woodbury Town Board meeting.

The announcement comes weeks after the board authorized Town Attorney Joe McKay to deliver an ultimatum to the Town of Monroe, requesting payment for the city animal control services contract in the amount of $31,000 on or by June 30.

Hernandez said the town received payment directly from Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson on the final day of the deadline. She added that in agreement with the contract’s current terms, the Town of Monroe provided the required amount to continue services until Dec. 31.

“We are happy for the residents of Monroe that we will continue our long-lasting relationship because one person does not define a community and we very much appreciate the neighborhood friendships that we have with Monroe,” Hernandez said. “I’m very happy for them that we’re going to continue to be able to provide for their needs.”

Monroe Town Supervisor addresses animal control services at special meeting

During a July 6 special meeting, Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson addressed the matter of the animal control services.

“Our animals [will] have a place where they will be boarded and we will attempt to reengage for the 2027 contract year,” Richardson said. “And if that’s unsuccessful, we have several backup options.”

Richardson also addressed an allegation that the town never paid towards the Woodbury Animal Shelter, stating that the town has paid medical bills for its dogs that are boarded.

While dropping off the contractual amount, Richardson said she spoke with Hernandez on the matter. Richardson said the supervisor requested her to look into the medical bills as she believed that the Town of Monroe was not paying them.

Richardson added that she later received confirmation from Hernandez that the town had paid medical bills for its dogs throughout the entire year.