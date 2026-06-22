Town of Woodbury poised to end animal control services for Town of Monroe

The Town of Woodbury is poised to end animal control services for the Town of Monroe, unless outstanding contract payments are received by the end of the month.

Addressing the matter at the June 18 Woodbury Town Board meeting, Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez set an ultimatum, requesting the Town of Monroe pay last year’s contractual amount of $31,000 on or by June 30. The mandate could end the seven-year service that provides dog services to the Town of Monroe at the Woodbury Animal Shelter.

“At this time, the Town of Woodbury has continued to provide services to the Town of Monroe with the understanding of the 2025 contract, which essentially would have required us to cancel or modify the contract last year,” Hernandez said. “So with that, we have continued the services despite negotiations for the next year, and at this time, we have not received payment.”

In a written statement, Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson characterized the Town of Woodbury’s demand for payment as a “public stunt.” She said that months of negotiations over the animal shelter and Dial-a-Ride contracts created uncertainty about the parties’ obligations.

“Our animal shelter payment was intentionally delayed because [the Town of Woodbury] attempted to renegotiate the contract with several different pay structures, while also conveying that they intended to release us from the contract, there was no clear directive,” Richardson said.

The move comes as both municipalities remain engaged a dispute over the costs and terms of the animal control services contract, resulting in the termination of the Dial-a-Ride contract that provides Woodbury residents with transportation service to the senior center and shopping centers across the Town of Monroe.

Supervisor discloses written communication

In addition, Richardson also pointed to an April 23 notice that she provided to the Photo News, in which she proposed a “capacity safety valve” amendment that would require both parties to negotiate additional compensation if animal intake exceeded historical limits or if the shelter experienced an abnormally large intake event. She also presented the Town of Woodbury with a choice: Accept the current agreement at a rate capped at $33,000 per year or reject it.

“The matter of [Dial-a-Ride] and the animal shelter are not separate, because Monroe decided they are not separate,” Richardson stated in the email. “No dogs, no buses. Either sign a reasonable agreement for our animals, or I will simply send you a check for the old contract cost — still in effect, as it automatically renewed. I will not repeat myself on this again.”

Richardson noted that neither Hernandez or Woodbury Town Attorney Joseph McKay responded to the email nor communications from Monroe Town Attorney Darius Chafizadeh.

During the June 4 town board meeting, Hernandez said she stopped further correspondence with Richardson because her messages were “unprofessional.”

She added that she requested McKay to continue further communication on behalf of the Town of Woodbury.