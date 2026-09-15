Town of Woodbury Historian to share history of the Woodbury Public Library on Sept. 27

Join Town of Woodbury Historian and Woodbury Historical Society president Alex Prizgintas on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. for a journey through time in the history of the Woodbury Public Library and its two predecessors, the Rushmore Memorial Public Library and the Central Valley Free Library.

Using period newspaper articles, letters, and photographs, Prizgintas will detail how each library had a humble beginning, with one starting in a Methodist Church and the other just a few bookshelves in a local drugstore. Through the twentieth century, both institutions grew with financial support from Woodbury’s Cornell and Rushmore families, allowing for the construction of our first library buildings. From here, Woodbury’s expanding population led to yet another building boom in the 1980s—culminating in the home of today’s Woodbury Public Library.

This event will be held at the Town of Woodbury Senior Center, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills, N.Y. It is open to the public; please register by visiting the library’s website or calling 845-928-6162.