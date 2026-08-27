Town of Woodbury councilwoman resigns

Town of Woodbury Councilwoman Teresa Luongo announced her immediate resignation from the board at the board’s Aug. 20 meeting, citing “deeply personal reasons” for her resignation.

“Sometimes life doesn’t go according to plan,” she said. “While this is not the way I envisioned my time on the board ending, I know that sometimes we have to accept where life takes us and make the decisions that are right for us and our families.”

Luongo has lived in Woodbury for nearly 20 years and has served on the board for the past three years. In her final comments to the public, she recognized the people of Woodbury, specifically highlighting the citizens she served and employees who she said keep the town running from the inside out.

“As I leave, I’ll simply say this: take care of one another. Work together. Keep the peace when you can. And always do what is right, ethical and best for the people of Woodbury,” she said, concluding her remarks.

What the board said

After Luongo was finished speaking, her fellow board members spoke about their time working alongside her.

Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez said, “I had the opportunity to see you as a councilwoman, as a mom and as a community member. As you go on this new path, I wish you well. I thank you for your dedication to Woodbury, and I’m sorry you’re leaving under these conditions, but I do value the time that I’ve spent with you.”

Councilman Vernick Alvarez said, “I have to admit, when I first received the news that Councilwoman Luongo was resigning from the board, I have to be honest in saying that I had a moment of selfishness,” he said. “I was drawn back from that selfishness by having to understand that we all have our personal situations that we have to deal with as well.”

For Alvarez, losing people who have such an impact on the community is always hard.

“Part of our obligation to the community is to be involved in the community, and it really hurts when you lose people who are, what I like to call, the usual suspects, the super citizens that are always involved.”

Councilman Brandon Calore also weighed in on Luongo’s resignation.

“Teresa, I am so stinkin’ proud of you,” he said. “The admiration and the respect that I have for you is not really able to be put in context.”

No mention was given as to when Luongo’s seat on the board will be filled.