Town of Monroe seeks distinct ZIP Code boundaries for Town of Palm Tree, Village of Kiryas Joel

The Town of Monroe has asked the postal service to investigate the feasibililty of an idependent local post office and distinct ZIP code boundaries for the Town of Palm Tree and Village of Kiryas Joel, following a formal request submitted to the United States Postal Service New York 2 District Manager John J. Tortorice on June 15,

Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson said she is working with Village of Kiryas Joel Administrator Gedalye Szegedin to address ongoing mail delivery confusion while protecting the identity and operational integrity of the Town of Monroe.

Despite Palm Tree separating from the Town of Monroe under New York State law in 2019, many residents continue to use “Monroe, New York” as their mailing address. This continued overlap has created confusion in mail delivery, delayed important municipal mail and impacted local data connected to Monroe’s services, planning, and community identity, Richardson shared in a statement.

“This is about preserving Monroe’s identity and making sure our postal system reflects the municipal boundaries that exist today,” said Richardson. “When I took office, I promised to address the issues that impact residents directly. By working with local stakeholders and engaging federal postal officials, we are taking an important first step toward clarity, accuracy, and a stronger sense of identity for the Town of Monroe.”

The Town of Monroe will continue to provide updates as the USPS New York 2 District reviews the request and determines the next steps in the process.