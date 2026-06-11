Town of Monroe cancels food truck festival over cost concerns

Difficulty covering expenses and DJ scheduling issues led the Town of Monroe to cancel its food truck festival.

“Because of the budget constraints, we could only afford a DJ...We had a DJ booked, and we just felt that it was a disservice, and also the DJ couldn’t attend this date,” Monroe Town Supervisor Richardson said at the June 8 Monroe Town Board meeting.

Richardson said the town plans to put the funds for the now-canceled festival toward its Fourth of July celebration. She thanked the food trucks who volunteered for the event and said the board was deeply sorry for the cancellation.

Residents question decision to cancel the festival

During the meeting, multiple residents questioned why the event was canceled, if it was included in the town budget and previously approved by the board

“Regarding the food truck festival, the food truck festival was predominantly self-funded. It wasn’t solely self-funded, there was money in the budget, there was two celebration lines in the town budget,” said former Monroe Town Councilwoman Dorey Houle.

Carol Voskers, another resident, stated, “The food truck [festival] being canceled after being approved by the entire board was very upsetting and I’d like to know who specifically on this board canceled it...it just doesn’t make sense to me on such short notice that it was canceled. I’m disappointed because this event brought our community together along with neighboring municipalities, it brought in business to Monroe.”

Contention over shared animal control service

Along with addressing frustrations over the canceled food truck festival, Richardson reiterated her previous claim that the Town of Woodbury animal shelter must continue providing services for the Town of Monroe, per the towns’ 2025 intermunicipal agreement.

“If anyone in the public is told that we do not have a current contract with Woodbury, that is misinformation. Our contract was signed in 2025 for the contract period of January 1st 2025 to December 31st 2025 and it has an automatic renewal clause for the period of one year unless there was a notice given,” said Richardson.

Richardson previously claimed the Town of Woodbury had stopped amimal services for the Town of Monroe without notice and alleged this resulted in a lapse in animal control coverage lasting about three weeks. She said during that period, the Woodbury Animal Shelter would not except a stray dog that was picked up by a resident.



Hernandez denied Richardson’s claims that the animal shelter halted service to the Town of Monroe, saying that the shelter has continued accepting dogs from the municipality throughout the year, including as recently as June 7.

During the June 8 meeting, Richardson said both the animal shelter services and Dial-A-Ride services hinged on negotiating these contracts, and the two towns had reached an impasse due to budgetary concerns on both ends.

“We saw that both our board and their board were essentially stuck with certain revenues and certain budget expenditures,” said Richardson. “Given recent events and the fact that we have had such difficulty, myself and the attorney have looked into alternative contracts for our animals, and have secured a backup in case. We hope not to do that, as the location is further away and we do care deeply about the success of Woodbury’s animals...”

Responding to resident concerns expressed at the June 8 meeting about multiple stray cats around Monroe, Richardson said the board will look into measures to help control their population

Dial-A-Ride service cancellation causes concern

Voskers also shared her disappointment over the cancellation of Dial-A-Ride services in Woodbury, stating, “I think of the citizens who are disabled and the senior citizens that this has just been ripped away from. Very sad. I want to know again, was this a board decision, because I am going to be very disappointed if each and every one of you approved this.”

Councilman J. Luis Rivera spoke on the Dial-A-Ride contract negotiations.

“The future of our Dial-A-Ride service is in ongoing discussions regarding an Intermunicipal Agreement, or an IMA. As many of you know, Monroe has proudly provided our transportation service for years, helping seniors, individuals with disabilities, residents with rides...I want to be transparent, public and honest that negotiations between our municipalities have been challenging,” said Councilman Rivera.

He continued, stating, “Despite numerous discussions and efforts, the parties have reached an impasse on certain terms of the agreement. While this is disappointing, it does not diminish the importance of the service itself, or the value of rides to residents.”

Councilman Rivera concluded by saying, “At the end of the day, it is not about our politics and personalities, it is about serving our residents and preserving a valuable service that many people depend on.”

Resident calls for board to rise above community hostility

Resident Jonathan Roselli spoke on the tension and divisiveness within the town, and asked the supervisor and the board to maintain professionalism during these times.

“There’s so much divisiveness in this room and in this town right now, and it is terrible...All we want, like many of our neighbors, is to live a peaceful life...But lately, constant friction and hostility in this community feel completely overwhelming...” said Roselli.

Roselli also singled out Richardson, claiming, while he supported her in the past, he was concerned her behavior was not fit for someone in her position.

“I am here tonight as someone who has supported you in your role. I did not agree with the previous administration, and continue to see how the same past administration continues to actively push divisiveness in this town, still to this day...We need you to rise above it. This town is asking for open, honest and clear communication, but too often, when things don’t go your way, your reaction is to lean into the divisiveness, roll your eyes, take things personally and make comments that frankly, aren’t fit for office,” Roselli said.

The stakes are very high

Richardson acknowledged resident concerns over the food truck festival cancellation, as well as animal services and Dial-A-Ride. She also thanked the town employees who are working very hard during this time and asked for patience from residents.



“I apologize for the frustration. The stakes are very high,” said Richardson.

Water district issues raised

Two residents brought up concerns about functioning water systems and potential contaminants within Monroe Water District 1. Councilwoman Mary Bingham and Supervisor Richardson stated that they would be happy to have an open house to discuss the current work related to the water district.