Town names Parks & Rec director Citizen of the Year

The town of Woodbury recognized the dedication of Parks and Recreation Director Joseph Gianzero as Woodbury Citizen of the Year via an official proclamation approved at the May 16 Woodbury Town Board meeting.

Supervisor Kathryn Luciani read the proclamation, which noted Gianzero’s long-time residence in the town of Woodbury and his many years of service to the area parks. The proclamation also highlighted Gianzero as a local business owner and his commitment toward building relationships and caring for others.

“Thank you for all the service that you do,” said Luciani, addressing Gianzero. “Anything that was done through the parks you were always there from the beginning all the way to the end.”

Accepting the honor, Gianzero shared, “I love my job. That’s why I do it, and I love the community.”

The Woodbury Parks and Recreation Department’s efforts to connect with the community was demonstrated via presentations by Eagle Scouts Evan Pollack and Daniel Askenazy. Pollack shared his work in creating wildlife signage at Earl Reservoir (also known as “The Rez”), while Askenazy spoke about his plans to build picnic tables for The Gatehouse. Both scouts were widely praised for their efforts by the board and others in attendance.

Summer safety

In other community news, Councilman Brandon Calore shared that the Woodbury Police Department will be starting their “Summer of Safety” program. Calore explained that this program will include training and education on firearm safety and storage.

Development woes

Along with the positive sentiments toward the town’s sense of community building, residents voiced their worry over the impact of development.

Highland Mills resident Steven Gargano, who previously spoke at the village of Woodbury Board of Trustees meeting, shared that his property experienced a catastrophic flood in September. Noting that it wasn’t the first time, he called on the town board to work with the village board on ways to mitigate the alleged problem of developers not following the rules in place to protect both public and private property.

“I think you guys are in a great position to help advocate for us. Use me as the poster child of the ultimate effect of what happens,” said Gargano.

Jimmy Ng, also of Highland Mills, expressed support and empathy for Gargano and shared how he moved to Woodbury for the small-town community feel, but felt that this was starting to no longer be the case.

“I understand there are changes in the area. But there comes a point where change doesn’t work,” said Ng.

Echoing Gargano’s concerns about increased development in the area, Ng commented that he believed there will be repercussions.

“Every time I hear about a new development in Woodbury I cringe,” said Ng.