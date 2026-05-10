Town board requests NYS Legislature to permit red light cameras

At its May 7 meeting, the Woodbury Town Board authorized Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez to sign home rule authorization forms to the New York State Legislature, requesting both houses to enact bills that would allow the town to install red light cameras at designated intersections.



According to the home rule requests, the program is aimed to “enhance public safety, reduce traffic accidents, and improve driver compliance,” while also allowing the town to evaluate its effectiveness. Hernandez said the cameras would be specifically installed at the “divergent diamond” intersection on State Route 32 by Woodbury Common.

“These cameras would carry a penalty for running a red light or staying within the red light,” Hernandez said. “We see that very often, especially during the holidays, you’ll see cars that will block the intersection, causing backup of traffic.”

Hernandez added that State Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblymember Christopher Eachus agreed to act as primary sponsors of the bills. Currently, the two bills are under review by both house Transportation Committees.

Commenting on the matter, resident Merrick Mandigo suggested the cause of traffic congestion at the intersection is due to poor synchronization of the traffic lights. She noted cars passing through a green light often have to stop at the next light, causing some vehicles to block the intersection as they attempt to squeeze in.

On the topic of traffic, Antonio Cortese, a Highland Mills resident, inquired about additional measures to prevent accidents at the curve of County Route 105. In response, Hernandez noted rumble strips and sign lights were installed in the area by the previous administration, adding that the board is putting together proposals to send to the county to make the area safer.

Supervisor term limit questioned

During public comment, Highland Mills resident Jimmy Ng questioned why the term limit for the office of town supervisor is two years, while the limit for councilpersons is four years. He voiced concern that the allotted term is not enough time for a town supervisor to implement their agenda and leads to wasted financial resources spent on campaigns.

In response, Hernandez expressed reservations about extending the term length, emphasizing the importance of community engagement.

“No matter who’s in this position for whatever reason, you’re here to keep it at two years because I’ve had conversations and people say, ‘why not make it four years, so you have more time?’” Hernandez said. “This position gets politicized, and it prevents the person sitting in this place from doing what needs to be done because it gets politicized often.”

Hernandez said in order to extend the term limit, the community would have to petition for a referendum, which would be put on the November election ballot.

CDBG Grant

In addition, the board held a public hearing on the Orange County Community Development Block Grant Program, an initiative that gives grants to municipalities to improve public infrastructure. The board requested residents to provide ideas for projects that the board should consider applying for.

Highland Mills resident Maria Hunter suggested the board submit an application to renovate the police station, specifically to pave its roof. Another suggestion by Ng was to apply for grants to build bike trails.