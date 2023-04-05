Third school board budget presentation highlights small percentage increases

Although there were only very small percentage increases in the 2023-2024 budget presentation which focused on Monroe-Woodbury core and district-wide programs in addition to phys. ed. and special secondary programs, there was only one notable expenditure unseen in recent budgets: a new piano for the high school.

The Assistant Superintendents for Curriculum and Instruction Matthew Kravatz (grades UPK to 5) and Eric Hassler (6-12) took turns presenting highlights of this third in a series of budget presentations with the final one, the Superintendent’s Budget Recommendation, slated for April 12.

Budget highlights

A bulleted list of budget highlights included expenses to maintain all programs, professional development like the Tri-State Consortium (an alliance of public-school districts that meet to focus on systems thinking and help districts make improvements); foundational reading skills for earliest learners and how best to monitor progress; a new NYS science test which calls for students to complete a series of investigations – similar to a lab – between the third and fifth grade, with a similar NYS investigations-type test to be completed by eighth grade.

One bulleted point noted a request to add an additional five M-W students able to take part in BOCES’ Career and Technical Education programs. As BOCES completes their Capital/infrastructure improvements, more seats for students would be available, and the budget will already have the funds in place when those slots open up.

The last item, purchasing a new high school piano, was cause for a lengthy Q & A between board members and presenters. Factors which called for a replacement included its age, that it had been moved years ago from the middle school, and the retirement of the gentleman who repaired it. One board member suggested, leasing a piano may be a better option and the presenters stated that the option would be reviewed.

Club changes

As for M-W school clubs, few changes are seen, and numbers stay very similar. The 2023-24 calls for an additional nine clubs which have already been approved, with staffing also approved. A Chess Club has been added, for instance, and Flag Football, along with the new E-Sports - electronic gaming where students compete interscholastically and receive a varsity letter. It grew out of the Gaming Club where kids could play within the High School and is now offered as a sport by Section IX.

After the presentation about the clubs, Board Member McLeary asked for an explanation about the funds being made available for clubs, and so why would there be a need for fundraising activities by “boosters.” Hassler explained that the monies raised by boosters pay for things the budget does not allow for, like certain jerseys for a team, trophy night, or end-of-the-year banquet, and it was also noted that the boosters raise monies for various scholarships.

A second conversation regarding clubs took place where Board Member Ciriello asked about the formula used for allocating monies to clubs and mentioned sports activities versus drama productions as an example. There are no tickets sold for football games Ciriello noted, but there are tickets sold for the plays to help off-set costs. Since there were over 100 students involved in the high school play, something that involves a lot of student activity and develops various career skills, it may be worth looking into whether future budgets can be reviewed so there is less need for fundraising, Ciriello added.