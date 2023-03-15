Theater. The MWHS Drama Club presents ‘Le Misérables’

The MWHS Drama Club will present its production of Les Misérables School Edition on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Monroe-Woodbury High School auditorium.

This production will have it all - period costumes, impressive sets, spectacular tech, talented musicians, and a large cast of actors giving heartbreaking performances.

With the abundance of talent the MWHS Drama Club had coming out to audition this year, a capable creative crew, strong student leadership, and an amazing team of advisors, it was a perfect time to put on this epic musical. A cast of 55 students and a crew of about 30 who have been working hard almost daily since December to make the theatre magic necessary to tell this timeless story of redemption, courage, and love.

Les Miserables is the longest running Broadway show, which has been seen by over 70 million people worldwide. With some of the most well-known, memorable songs in musical theatre history (“On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”), you will want to sing along, if you can manage through your tears.

For ticket information, cast bios and more log onto on the Drama Club website at https://our.show/mwhsdc/47388.