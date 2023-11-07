Thanksgiving turkey donations needed for veterans

American Legion Post 488 in Monroe is again looking for the community’s involvement to help needy veterans make their own Thanksgiving dinners by donating turkeys to the organization.

Marty Currid, past commander, says that because of high inflation in the economy food insecurity is a problem for many veterans. Many men and women who have served don’t even have enough food in their pantries and certainly nothing for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. To address this need, the Legion is looking for folks to donate a turkey to help make a traditional Thanksgiving meal happen. Currid said many people donate the free turkeys earned at ShopRite and most never miss those turkeys because they’re usually extra ones earned through shopping points at the store.

Donors can also stop by the Legion hall at 532 Lakes Road after 2 p.m. any day with their donations. The turkeys will be kept in the Legion’s freezer and passed onto veterans in time for Thanksgiving.