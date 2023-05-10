Teacher’s Association urges public to vote for school budget

The lone speaker at the May 3, 2023 Monroe Woodbury school board meeting’s public comment portion was teacher Darrell McElroy, who spoke on behalf of the MW Teacher’s Association and the 2023-2024 school budget. McElroy praised the teachers, staff and school nurses who successfully guided students over the past few years during the pandemic and noted that “not all heroes wear capes.”

He encouraged the community to support the budget which, he said he was glad to see, showed no cuts to staff or programs, and to allow the school district to continue to be sanctuaries to students, and “at least one safe space to be who they were meant to be.”

To support the vote, the district recently sent out mailers to the community noting the highlights of the budget including the zero percent tax levy increase, the proposed acquisition of five large buses and the construction of the security vestibule at the Central Valley Elementary School. The school bus purchase, according to the mailer, “was deferred last year and is necessary this year to ensure reliable, safe transportation for students.”

Additionally, residents will vote to elect three members to the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education; the candidates are Norise Robinson, and incumbents Dr. Sergey Koyfman and Michael Ciriello.

The Budget Vote will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at Central Valley Elementary School, 45 Route 32 in Central Valley, with polls open from 6am to 9pm. Voters need to be a U.S. Citizen, 18 years of age or older, and a resident of the district for at least 30 days prior to the vote. Anyone registered to vote in general elections is automatically eligible to vote in school elections.

Questions about registration status and/or absentee ballots may be directed to Taryn Clark at 845-460-6200, ext. 6203.