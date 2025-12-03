Tauber is latest to resign from school board

Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education President Dawn Tauber resigned from the board effective Nov. 25, school officials said in an email to district families.

The message from Board of Education Vice President Kaytlin Simmons and Superintendent of Schools Tracy Norman reads, in part:

“Please join the board in thanking Mrs. Tauber for her many years of dedicated service to our students and families. The board is currently reviewing options regarding how to proceed with this vacancy. More information will be shared once a decision has been made.”

Re-elected last year, Tauber’s term expires June 30, 2027. Her resignation follows the Oct. 29 resignation of board member Norice Robinson, whose term runs through June 30, 2026.

Attempts to find out from the district how and when the seats will be filled and the reasons for the resignations have thus far been unsuccessful.