Supervisor says Airplane Park odor relief could finally be within reach

Town of Monroe Supervisor Maureen Richardson announced last week that officials in South Blooming Grove have told her they will do their part to end the offensive odor that regularly permeates Airplane Park and the ponds in the village of Monroe.

The odor of human waste is caused by hydrogen sulfide coming through manhole covers, due to underground sewer lines from nearby municipalities, including South Blooming Grove, meeting underneath the park before flowing to the sewage treatment plant in Harriman.

“The effluent is coming from the Moodna pump station in Chester and one in South Blooming Grove,” former Village of Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer told The Photo News last September. “An oxygenation system called Anue was installed at both plants a few years ago and it seemed to solve the problem. Moodna continues to use [it], but the Village of South Blooming Grove is no longer using it and that is why we have the smell.”

On the heels of the recent intermunicipal agreement with South Blooming Grove over transit, Richardson said last week she received assurances from South Blooming Grove that the village will take steps towards treating its wastewater with an oxygenation system similar to Anue that will reduce the odor of the effluent traveling to Monroe.

“Where others faced roadblocks and dead ends, we’ve proven that respectful dialogue and collaborative leadership get real results for our community,” Richardson said in a July 24 press release on the matter. “After successfully partnering with South Blooming Grove to resolve their transit needs, we are carrying that same constructive energy into fixing the sewage odor issue at Airplane Park once and for all. I am confident that by working directly with village leadership, we will bring this long-needed project across the finish line.”

South Blooming Grove welcomes partnership

While officials from South Blooming Grove would not comment on the matter, the Village of South Blooming Grove Facebook page shared Richardson’s press release and added language that reads, in part:

“The village looks forward to broadening and strengthening the inter-municipal working relationship and cooperation between the Village of South Blooming Grove and the Town of Monroe as we continue working together on initiatives that benefit all of our residents. We commend Supervisor Richardson for her leadership and wish her continued success.”

Richardson said there is not a timeline as to when South Blooming Grove might begin using the oxygenation system.