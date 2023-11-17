SUNY Orange announces recent grads from the surrounding Monroe-Woodbury area

Dr. Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, has announced that the college awarded associate’s degrees and academic certificates to 115 students who completed their courses of study during the recently concluded summer sessions.

If they choose, the College’s newest graduates are eligible to participate in SUNY Orange’s 74th Commencement ceremony that is tentatively set for May 23, 2024.

The College’s August 2023 graduates hailed from six counties in New York (Orange, Bronx, Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster) as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Below is a list of graduates from the greater Monroe-Woodbury area. Congratulations to all!

Central Valley: Jemma Rose DeFeo

Harriman: Sifat Shara Islam Kashfee

Highland Mills: Emily Latrice DeJesus, Jovani Parra Gaytan

Monroe: Jared Ross Butler, Dahlia Konate, Franky Soto Jr., William C. Torres