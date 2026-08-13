Submissions wanted for new Poetry & Prose Podium at memorial garden

On July 25, the Woodbury Historical Society dedicated its new garden to the memory of Dona Weyant. In addition to being an avid gardener, Dona was also a librarian. As a matter of fact, she was the librarian for the original Rushmore Library on Rt. 32 and Weygant Hill Road, which is now the historical society.

“She was also my librarian at Pine Tree Elementary School when I was there as a young student,” says Alex Prizgintas, president of the Woodbury Historical Society and town historian of Woodbury.

To celebrate the written word, the Woodbury Historical Society would like to continue our remembrance of Dona with the newly installed Poetry & Prose Podium.

Each week, the podium will feature a poem or short story (either original or a favorite from a famous author). Each submission should fit comfortably on an 8.5” x 11” sheet of paper. Anyone can contribute, and a new submission will be posted each week.

“Our first posting this week is the speech made dedicating the garden, and I know we have two or three to follow in the upcoming weeks,” says Alex. “Our goal is to have submissions from members of our community reflecting the care and love we all have for our town, and I’m eager to read a few original poems and stories about gardens and how they help shape our souls, nurture our feelings, and bring a smile to our faces.”

For more information, contact Alex Prizgintas and the Woodbury Historical Society at 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.