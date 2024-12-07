Students inducted into the MW Future Business Leaders of America Chapter

On November 6, Monroe-Woodbury’s FBLA Chapter held an induction ceremony welcoming new members and inducting new officers into the club, as noted by FBLA Chapter reporter Ava Cherian. Members were called up one at a time to shake the hand of District 3N Historian Sanjita Raja, who welcomed them into the club.

Officers for the 2024-2025 school year were also recognized and read speeches meant to “exemplify the duties and obligations of what it means to be in FBLA,” Cherian explained in her writeup of the event. Each officer then went up to formally accept their roles and responsibilities for the upcoming school year.

The induction ceremony also recognized chapter members running for FBLA state office positions: Swathi Sathiyamoorthy, Siddharth Ranganathan, and Sanjita Raja, per Cherian’s reporting.

This year’s FBLA MWHS chapter officer team includes:

Presidents - Anya Malhotra and Pravin Jegan.

Executive Vice President - Ella Cherian.

Vice Presidents of POWS - Siddharth Ranganathan and Swathi Sathyamoorthy.

Secretary - Hiral Bhagudia.

Treasurer - Kangunn Lee.

Chapter of the Year Coordinator - Joanna Rodriguez Leon.

Reporter - Ava Cherian.

Middle School Liaison - Prasad Saha.

MWHS teacher Jacqueline Palkaunieks acts as the MWHS FBLA Chapter advisor.