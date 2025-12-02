Student requests school recognition for Muslim holidays

The Monroe-Woodbury school board listened to a public comment from a student in regards to recognizing Muslim holidays at its Nov. 19 meeting.

Years after addressing the board on the same issue as a freshman, Zayed Kadir, a Monroe-Woodbury High School senior, once again requested the school board formally acknowledge the two major Islamic holidays: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha.

Eid-al-Fitr celebrates the end of Ramadan - which is the month of fasting and prayer - while Eid-al-Adha commemorates the sacrifice of Ibrahim (or Abraham).

This year’s student calendar, approved by the board, has students off of school for Superintendent Conference Day on Mar. 20, which falls on the same day as Eid-al-Fitr. While Kadir expressed appreciation for having the day off and for the holiday being recognized on the district calendar, he said it was not enough, noting that the second Eid holiday in May remains unacknowledged.

“On May 27 of next year, I will be asked to make the choice: Do I attend school or do I go celebrate my holiday?” Kadir said.

Kadir added that while students can choose to take the day off for the holiday, it’s not an easy decision to make because they will have to make up for the work that they missed. He also emphasized that making both Eid holidays a school holiday would bring a sense of equity and inclusion for the Muslim student population, which he noted is growing.

“When you don’t have recognition for a holiday...the lack of it makes [underrepresented students] feel othered, different,” Kadir said. “And if Monroe-Woodbury wants to give our students an inclusive environment then you have to have recognition for our holidays as well.”

Earlier this year, members of the State Senate, including State Senator James Skoufis, introduced a measure to amend the education law, allowing school districts to recognize religious and cultural holidays based on the student population. The Eid holidays were among the list of designated holidays that could be recognized. The bill remains under review by the Education Committee.

Capital project

Also during the meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Business Management Services Patrick Cahill, Director of Facilities Andrzej Rudiak and members of construction firm, The Palombo Group, gave a presentation on the district’s ongoing capital project. They provided an overview of the timeline for the four phases of the project and the construction work that will take place in each phase.

The future phases include upgrades to the building exterior and interior, and the electrical and mechanical systems in all district buildings. Construction for the four phase project is expected to be completed by Spring 2029.