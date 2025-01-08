Student musicians participate in caroling event

Ahead of the holidays and winter break, the students of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School district shared their talents with the school community at the districtwide caroling event held at the Education Center. First grade students from Smith Clove Elementary sang festive songs in English and Spanish. Members of the MWHS band, orchestra and voice ensemble also entertained the audience.

“The combination of voices and instruments made for an unforgettable way to ring in the holiday season and begin winter break!” the school district said.