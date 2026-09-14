State police investigating deadly car fire in Monroe

State police are trying to determine what caused a Monroe car fire that resulted in the death of a 56-year-old Monroe resident Jodi Lester on Sept. 6.

Police said they came across a vehicle fire on Cedar Cliff Road in the Town of Monroe at approximately 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6. Once the fire was put out by the Monroe Fire Department, Lester was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Hyundai left the roadway for an unknown reason and damage sustained by the vehicle resulted in a vehicle fire, according to the state police.

Investigators were seen visiting local businesses in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 8 seeking additional details.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Monroe Fire Department, Town of Monroe Police Department, Orange County Fire Investigators, Town of Monroe EMS, Troop F Forensic Investigation Unit and Troop F Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident call the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Monroe at 845-344-5300.