Spring into celebration: A guide to St. Patrick’s Day events

New Jersey

Saturday, March 22

34th annual Ringwood St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Traditional Irish Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Church, 112 Erskine Road, followed by annual Unity Breakfast at 9:45 a.m. at the Ringwood Community Center (formerly the St. Catherine’s Parish Center), directly behind the church. Tickets are $20 each; children younger than 5 admitted for free. Parade begins at 1 p.m. along Skyline Drive. Rain or shine. Family Celebration at the Ringwood Community Center immediately after the parade, with food and drinks available for purchase. Entertainment will include the McLoughlin Step Dancers, pipe bands and a DJ.

New York

Monday, March 17

Town of Chester St. Patrick’s Day Trip: Residents of Chester are invited to join in the annual celebratory trip to the Brownstone in Paterson, N.J. Enjoy a potato soup, salad, corned beef and cabbage, roasted chicken, potatoes and vegetables, dessert and a complimentary drink. Cost is $62 per resident, $87 per non-resident, and includes transportation, driver gratuity, lunch and entertainment. Payment due at sign up. Call 845-469-7000 for information. Town of Chester, 1786 Kings Highway.

Friday, March 21

MacArthur’s Riverview Restaurant Irish Whiskey Pairing Dinner: Call 845-446-4731 ext. 3 to make a reservation and enjoy a five-course pairing dinner featuring three cocktails crafted with Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, and one neat pour. Tickets are $115/person plus tax and gratuity. Held by reservation from 6 to 9 p.m. at MacArthur’s Riverview Restaurant, 674 Thayer Road, West Point.