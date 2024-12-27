Smith Clove student reunited with Navy dad before Christmas

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently shared a heartwarming story involving a young Smith Clove student just before Christmas. As reported by the school district, “Cali, a Smith Clove student in teacher Kristen Covert’s class, and her mom, Nicole, received the best present this holiday season: a family reunion! Sean Ciaccio, otherwise known as Cali’s dad, made a surprise visit to her Smith Clove classroom on the last day before winter break.”

He is an enlisted officer in the U.S. Navy and has been deployed since April. The full video of the reunion can be viewed on the school district website and Facebook page.