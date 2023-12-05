Smith Clove Elementary’s Suzanne Adler named Citizen of the Month

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus recognized Suzanne Adler as the Citizen of the Month Award recipient for December.

Neuhaus selected Adler, a first-grade teacher at Smith Clove Elementary School in the Monroe-Woodbury School District, for her work with Sparrow’s Nest, a charity organization that cooks and delivers homemade meals to families who have a loved one with a cancer diagnosis. Adler is also known in the Monroe community for her many charitable contributions that help less fortunate families and those in need.

Neuhaus presented Adler with a certificate of recognition on Monday, December 4th in her classroom at Smith Clove Elementary and also read a book to students.

“Suzanne is a wonderful woman and her contributions to the Monroe community are inspirational,” Neuhaus said. “Guided by her kindness, Suzanne has worked tirelessly and has had a positive impact on many Orange County residents. She is a selfless woman and we appreciate her dedication to the well-being of the residents of our county, especially in the Monroe community.”

Inspired by her own family experience, Adler and her husband, Micah, began volunteering with Sparrow’s Nest in 2016. Adler sets up fundraisers for meals for families, and Micah, a retired New York Police Department officer, delivers the meals. It is personal for Suzanne as her father died of cancer when she was a young girl and her cousin died after being diagnosed with the disease approximately seven years ago.

Adler also volunteers at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, where she organizes food and clothing drives. In addition, during the holidays, she sets up a collection of presents in her neighborhood for families that are less fortunate or struggling through difficult times. Adler also spearheads a variety of fundraisers for students at Smith Clove Elementary.

Adler’s kindness and generosity have attracted national attention. She was recognized as a “Drew-Gooder” on The Drew Barrymore Show in October. Barrymore celebrates “the inspiring people doing good in the world” in the popular segment.

“There is always a need in our community and helping those in need is what makes me happy,” Adler said. “I grew up in a very modest family from the Bronx and that has influenced me. It is important that I remember that because at any moment it could be you or me. I just love to give back and I am lucky to be surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors who want to do good.

Adler, a Monroe-Woodbury High School graduate, and her husband have five children: Johnny, 22, Thomas, 20, Colin, 18, Nolan, 13 and Maeve, 9.

Neuhaus introduced his Citizen of the Month Award, which acknowledges outstanding Orange County residents, in January of 2017. To nominate someone for the Citizen of the Month Award, email ceoffice@orangecountygov.com or mail a letter to “Citizen of the Month” at 255-275 Main Street Goshen, NY 10924. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, hometown, a list of their accomplishments, why you are nominating them, and any other pertinent information. Nominees must be from Orange County.