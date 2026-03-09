Skoufis, Eachus announce funding to alleviate traffic in Monroe-Woodbury

Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange County) and Assemblyman Chris Eachus (D-New Windsor) joined local leaders from southeast Orange County to announce $2.4 million in senate and assembly funding for a project aimed at alleviating a major traffic chokepoint at the intersections of Nininger Road, Bakertown Road, and County Route 105 in the Monroe-Woodbury area. Senator Skoufis secured $1.75 million and Assemblymember Eachus provided $650,000 for the major infrastructure project – in addition to over $6 million in further state and county funding for a total of nearly $9 million.

Among other infrastructure upgrades, this project will include the installation of a completely new roadway and bridge connecting Nininger Road and County Road 105 with Daj Boulevard, alleviating significant traffic congestion buildup that regularly occurs at this intersection and the nearby Bakertown Road-County Route 105 intersection. Additionally, new turn lanes will be installed along with improved traffic signals and curb ramps.

“These improvements will be a game-changer for the Monroe-Woodbury area,” said Senator Skoufis. “The daily congestion buildup at these intersections creates both basic safety and quality of life challenges for residents traveling through the area. These improvements will significantly reduce travel time and headaches for drivers and pedestrians alike, allowing for more time off the road and more time with family..”

“Anyone who lives in Monroe or Woodbury knows this intersection all too well, especially during rush hour,” said Assemblymember Christopher Eachus. “With this massive fiscal commitment from myself, Senator Skoufis, and our other partners in the State and County levels, we will be able to fix this glaring traffic issue in our area. Our residents will be saving time and decreasing stress rather than being trapped in deadlocked traffic. This is what real, efficient infrastructure improvement looks like, and I am thankful for my colleagues at all levels in helping get this done.”

Representatives from the towns and villages of Monroe and Woodbury, including Town of Monroe Supervisor Maureen Richardson, Town of Woodbury Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez, Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer and Woodbury Village Mayor Andrew Giacomazza and Harriman Village Mayor Wayne Mitchell came out in support of the funding initiative.

“This corner is a critical point of access in our community, serving the State Police barracks, nearby schools, and one of the primary routes into Kiryas Joel. With only two lanes and a stop sign configuration that does not efficiently move traffic, drivers often find themselves stuck simply waiting for space to turn. Any effort to relieve this bottleneck and improve safety for residents, students, commuters, and first responders is an important step for Monroe. I look forward to working with our state and county partners to ensure traffic through this corridor finally moves the way our community needs it to,” said Richardson.

The project is currently open to bids. Construction will start in the spring and be completed by year’s end.