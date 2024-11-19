Sewer capacity issues may require construction moratorium

Residents voiced their concerns about the impact of continued development in Woodbury on such issues as sewer capacity and pedestrian safety, during the November 14 village board meeting.

At the meeting, the public weighed in on whether the village should impose a sewer moratorium, which would restrict new construction requiring access to Orange County Sewer District #1, barring certain exemptions. One such exemption, proposed by the county, would be for the expansion of Woodbury Common.

Highland Mills resident Susan McConnell questioned the idea that the expansion of Woodbury Common was needed to provide more jobs. Referring to claims made by a union representative at a prior meeting, she commented that no store at the retail center has a full staff and that every one of them is hiring now.

The attorney for Woodbury Villas, a subdivision that was approved in 2006, said that he would take legal action against the village if his client was not permitted to continue construction and objected to the idea that new construction, like the Woodbury Common expansion, could be granted an exemption over prior-approved projects. He said that he has no issue with the retail center, however, he questioned why sewage capacity would be available for a project that has not been approved instead of for his already-approved client.

He explained that Woodbury Villas is a seven-phase subdivision, with the last phase almost completed. He said that while he understands that part of the subdivision has yet to be built, the approvals are there and investments have been made, people have already purchased lots. The attorney also questioned why sewer usage wasn’t being measured in the past so that the county and the village could better understand the capacity issues and noted that though he didn’t know whose fault this was, it’s not his client’s fault.

Residents, including Lisa Melendez of Highland Mills, questioned the Woodbury Villas attorney’s motives, saying that the people who live in the area will be the ones to suffer if anything goes wrong and suggested that his client should have done more research before purchasing property. She also said that if the town was sued, it would be the residents paying for the litigation.

Mayor Andrew Giacomazza informed the public that the county controls the village’s sewer capacity system and that the county needs to expand the Harriman plant. Giacomazza also explained that he has met with the county on this issue, noting this has been with legal teams and not County Executive Steve Neuhaus or other county legislators, despite attempts to meet with them. Village attorney Kelly Naughton added that the county does intend to expand sewer capacity within four years. Regarding Woodbury Common, Naughton noted that the village has repeatedly suggested that its sewer allocation come from the county and not the village of Woodbury.

The public hearing regarding the proposed moratorium will continue at the January 9 meeting.

Pedestrian safety

Along with concerns about how the expansion of Woodbury Common might impact sewer capacity, the meeting also highlighted pedestrian safety concerns, particularly regarding students, who frequently cross Route 32 to get from Woodbury Common to the schools across the road. Felicita Ferrara, a resident and teacher at the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, noting the recent case of a M-W student being struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross Route 32 from Woodbury Common, asked why more wasn’t being done to protect the kids. She said that students want to go to the retail center to eat, shop and work, and that even if parents and other adults tell their children not to walk across the roadway, they will still do it anyway. She asked why the village wasn’t holding Woodbury Common accountable for protecting the children’s safety, given its proximity to three schools.

Trustee Susan Fries-Ciriello, who met with M-W Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman along with Giacomazza, said the superintendent informed them that the district was reviewing options to address the issue. She explained that the village does not have jurisdiction over Route 32 because it is a state road. Fries-Ciriello also empathized with Ferrara, saying that, as a parent of a high school student, she understands that you can tell your child not to do something, but they will do it anyway, and that simply telling students not to cross Route 32 isn’t effective. She added that without the ability to have safety officers from school property, she was unsure of how the high school could deter students from crossing the road.

Fries-Ciriello commented on such proposed measures as a pedestrian bridge, noting challenges including how it would be funded and making it high enough for trucks to pass underneath. The trustee did note that she has reached out to the village planning board chair to determine whether the village could require Woodbury Common to put in a pedestrian bridge and learned that while they can ask, the village has no legal authority to enforce this requirement.

The board discussed other ways to improve safety in the area, including addressing the traffic signals and reducing the speed limits. Trustee James Freiband suggested the board write to the state Department of Transportation and ask that the area be marked as a school crossing and put a school speed zone throughout.