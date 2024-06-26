x
Seniors say goodbye at annual picnic

Central Valley /
| 26 Jun 2024 | 10:32
    With yearbooks in hand, the seniors begin to say goodbye.
    With yearbooks in hand, the seniors begin to say goodbye. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    The Crusader seniors began to celebrate their end of the year festivities June 13.
    The Crusader seniors began to celebrate their end of the year festivities June 13. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Seniors Gianna Miale and Robert Scheck with their tie-dyed shirts.
    Seniors Gianna Miale and Robert Scheck with their tie-dyed shirts. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    A family affair: art teacher Liz Pesce and her son Carson on June 13.
    A family affair: art teacher Liz Pesce and her son Carson on June 13. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On a hot, sunny Thursday afternoon, June 13, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusader seniors were treated to their annual picnic. At about 10:30 a.m. the seniors in their tie-dyed shirts gathered on the baseball field. In the parking lot next to the field the seniors were treated to hot dogs and hamburgers that were prepared by underclassmen and staff.

There was an ice cream truck, temporary tattoos, and bracelet making. On the field there was pickle ball, volleyball, badminton and touch football. The seniors had a good time and as if on cue they began to say good bye to each other as they started signing each other’s yearbooks.