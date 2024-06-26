Seniors say goodbye at annual picnic

On a hot, sunny Thursday afternoon, June 13, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusader seniors were treated to their annual picnic. At about 10:30 a.m. the seniors in their tie-dyed shirts gathered on the baseball field. In the parking lot next to the field the seniors were treated to hot dogs and hamburgers that were prepared by underclassmen and staff.

There was an ice cream truck, temporary tattoos, and bracelet making. On the field there was pickle ball, volleyball, badminton and touch football. The seniors had a good time and as if on cue they began to say good bye to each other as they started signing each other’s yearbooks.