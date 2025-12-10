School district working to fill vacancies

With two open seats following the recent resignations of Norise Robinson and President Dawn Tauber, the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education will present a plan to fill the seats soon, according to the district.

“The board is in the process of determining next steps,” said Monroe-Woodbury Community Relations Coordinator Carole Spendley. “We will share information with our community in the very near future once discussions are complete and plans are in place.”

In October, the district announced the resignation of Robinson, who was elected in 2023 and whose term expires June 30, 2026. Last month, a similar announcement was made for Tauber, who was serving her third term, which expires June 30, 2027.

Spendley said both resignations were for personal reasons and unrelated to each other.