School district shares policy goals, safety updates

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman, along with other administrative leaders, provided an update on district goals to the MW Board of Education, during the January 8 meeting.

Among the goals discussed were assessing how current student performance compared to that of past years, as well as how to increase student achievement. The assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for kindergarten through fifth grade shared the district’s progress in conducting a curriculum audit, with the goal of ensuring that teaching is aligned with expected standards. He said the district plans to create a central location where teachers can see educational topics for each month and what standards need to be met.

Eric Hassler, the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for grades six through 12, also addressed curriculum concerns, noting that the district was examining Advancement Placement and other programs and seeing where there might be gaps in terms of student access. He also discussed how a student survey will be used to determine what extracurricular activities are needed.

Patrick Cahill, assistant superintendent for Business and Management Services, outlined the district’s progress on non-emergency communications, saying they have established a director of safety and security who will provide guidance and serve as a point of contract for local law enforcement. He said the district is working on establishing protocols for certain events, such as where those in a district building should go during an evacuation. Cahill noted that the district has already done significant work related to security and emergency management, highlighting such efforts as replacing door locks and having student resource officers in each school.

Other areas discussed during the presentation included ensuring the budget aligns with student needs, staff recruitment and retention, and cybersecurity.

Sapphire and Smith Clove elementary school students expressed their enthusiasm for math, prompting BOE student representative Dylan Escobar to suggest the district consider more programs to encourage math enjoyment throughout students’ academic careers. Speaking during the meeting, Escobar also said he spoke with English language learners who informed him of their love for art, which he felt showed how universal art can be and emphasized its importance in the curriculum.

During the meeting, policy committee leader Suzanne Donahue mentioned that a committee featuring district administrators, parents and other concerned stakeholders is being organized to create recommendations on cell phone usage. BOE President Dawn Tauber added that the policy is being driven by a recommendation from New York State, which all districts will look to as they create their cell phone protocols.