School district outlines goals

During the Dec. 10 Monroe-Woodbury board of education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman and other administrators delivered a presentation regarding the progress of this year’s district goals.

One of the goals discussed included implementing conditions to boost students’ understanding and application of academic standards. Dr. Eric Hassler, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for grades six through 12, highlighted the successful implementation of the district’s new attendance protocols for the start of the school year to track and monitor student attendance. He added that the district is also continuing to review student achievement data through assessments and enrollment in advanced placement classes.

Dr. Karin Morales, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for kindergarten through fifth grade, also said that the district established a Curriculum Council to provide oversight and guidance for curriculum development across all grade levels. She added that the council held multiple meetings, which included the establishment of learning walks, where teachers would have the opportunity to visit other schools to understand curriculum development and strategies in all grade levels.

Among the goals discussed were to create a District Strategic Plan to advance student learning. Norman said that after last year’s formation of the Strategic Planning Committee, the district is now moving to hear feedback from the community through a data collection process. He added that the district selected educational consultant firm Generation Ready to create specific questions for a survey that will be sent out to the community in January. The data collected will then be analyzed before the district publishes their strategic plan in the spring.

During the presentation, Patrick Cahill, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Management Services, discussed the district’s goal of planning and implementing the districtwide multi-year capital project. He noted that the district is currently implementing phase two of the project, which is set to begin construction starting in the spring or summer. Later in the meeting, the board voted to approve five contracts for the project’s second phase.

In addition, Cahill also addressed the district’s goal of developing a feasibility study for the implementation of zero-emission buses, which involves the need for charging stations and electrical upgrades. He said the district is awaiting a final draft report with architecture firm CPL that will be signed off by the New York State Energy Research Development Authority.

Cahill also touched on the goals regarding school safety, including the implementation of Centegix’s remote panic alarm system. He said that the system setup and configuration of the panic alarm system is ongoing and will likely be operational in the spring.

In addition, the board discussed goals involving cybersecurity and staff recruitment.