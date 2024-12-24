School district considers cell tower deal with Verizon

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District is in talks with Verizon Wireless about the possibility of installing a cellular tower on district property behind Sapphire Elementary School. During the December 19 MW Board of Education meeting, Patrick Cahill, assistant superintendent for Business and Management Services, explained that the district agreed to allow the communications company to visit the property and conduct some tests to determine if they would be interested in installing a tower on the site.

Cahill said that this was a preliminary discussion, and no decision has been made on the matter, however, the tower would improve cellular coverage for the area, specifically for the elementary school, where, due to greater reliance on cellular communication, improved service is needed. He also noted that if the cellular tower was installed, Verizon would provide the district with a small stream of income through a long-term lease, and that the agreement may also include adding internet connection to the microcomputer center.

Energy demands

Orange County School Boards Association representative Kaytlin Simmons shared that many districts are concerned about not having sufficient electrical capacity to meet demands for zero emission buses. She added that the districts worry that funding from the state to pay for the buses will come with conditions and that the OCSBA is waiting to hear more. Simmons also spoke about concerns of how federal Department of Education changes may impact local districts.

Student rep updates

During the meeting student representative Dylan Escobar reported on his visits to Central Valley, Pine Tree and North Main elementary schools. He shared that students were asked to rate their experiences in such areas as the cafeteria, the nurse’s office, the water fountains, and the library. He noted that the responses were positive overall and shared that students saw room for improvement in certain areas, including proper use of the water fountains and keeping the bathrooms clean. He suggested more signage to educate students on where to dispose of their garbage might rectify the problem and noted students suggested having air dryers to reduce the amount of paper waste. Another area students saw potential for improvement was on the bus, to which Escobar suggested having safe school ambassadors to help students protect and assist other students.

Other business

The board recognized Scott Rosmarin’s donation of $11,362 to the Monroe Woodbury Alumni Association scholarship fund and acknowledged the retirements of North Main math teacher Elizabeth Battiato, Central Valley reading teacher Caron Pine, and Central Valley music teacher Jeanette Russell.