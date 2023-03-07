School board hears new proposed budget overview

On March 1, the MW Board of Education heard the first presentation of the Proposed Budget for the 2023-2024 School Year. The overview covered non-instructional operational components.

Assistant Superintendent for Business and Management Services Patrick Cahill took the lead in announcing the remaining budget overviews: March 15 (personnel, human resources, and benefits); March 29 (instructional components); and April 12 (Superintendent’s Budget Recommendation). Joining Cahill were Bhargav Vyas, Assistant Superintendent for Compliance and Information Systems; Dawn Russell, Director of Transportation; Andrej Rudiak Director of Facilities; and Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness, Joseph Tripodo.

Cahill provided the “big picture” of the budget, including what factors are impacting it the most. The largest, he noted, are the pressures from today’s inflation. Price increases will continue into next year in regard to purchasing materials and supplies; commodities such as oil, and natural gas; and construction projects, he added.

Increased enrollment

A projected 15% growth in student enrollment which will impact transportation and health insurance premiums may see an increase of about 4.5% - a reduction from what they thought would be a 7% increase. Other budget items like employer contribution rate for the local and state retirement system for non-certificate employees, will increase from 13 to 15% next year.

State Aid Changes is considered the “good news” of the budget, and MW will see an increase, but dollar amounts were not yet noted. The MWTA contract covering teachers and teaching assistants is expiring, but Cahill expressed confidence that the contract would be settled by the end of the year.

Updates and upgrades

Mentioned technical initiatives being considered include an updated digital den in place of the present computer lab setup to match how the kids learn best; a High School Student Tech Help Desk at the library to teach interested juniors and seniors about coding using AP computer science principles; and new courses such as Cybersecurity 1 and Web Design. The District does offer support for parents and students who do not have or cannot afford internet at home, and packages purchased by T-Mobile are available.

Renovation projects scheduled for the 2023-24 year include repairs on the stair treads in the high school, doors and classroom wall renovations at North Main Street School, Pine Tree Elementary and Sapphire Elementary, and window shades at Central Valley Elementary.

Bus issues

When asked about the impact the number of bus driver vacancies, transportation director Russell said that dispatchers and trainers will step up to drive.

“Even I will drive,” she said, emphasizing that they don’t want to contract the work out, especially with the home-to-school runs. “It’s better to have our own staff covering our own routes,” she added.

A conversation on future bussing needs for all registered students in the district took place with it being noted that at present there are stringent and specific protocols in place. There will be multiple steps taken, and studies done, to get accurate data on how to determine future needs. April 1 continues to be the New York State deadline for registering students – with a 30-day window for new residents moving into the district afterward.

In remembrance

Beloved Monroe Woodbury teacher, Maura Burke, who passed away in February, was remembered with a Memorial Resolution that noted her years of service from 1993 to 2015. The Resolution honored her 20+ years of “dedication” and on behalf of the District, “extends, in memoriam, its appreciation and gratitude as well as its sincere condolences to the Burke family.”