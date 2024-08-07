Scared Heart teams up with scouts for backpack drive

The Parish Outreach of Sacred Heart - St. Patrick in Monroe will be hosting a backpack drive with Girl Scout Troop 524 to help local kids prep for the new school year. The team is looking for new backpacks for kids of all ages entering kindergarten through grade 12. School supplies are also welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at the Parish Outreach Office under the church (26 Still Road, Monroe) Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until Wednesday, August 14. According to the Parish, last year they were able to distribute backpacks to 112 kids thanks to the generosity of the community.

For more information, contact the Parish at 845-782-8510.