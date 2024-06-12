Road work to continue through June 21

The Village of Monroe Highway Department will be milling and paving the following roads from Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 21: North Main Street, Kalvin Terrace, and Forshee Street.

The High Department asks everyone to refrain from parking in the streets during this time, and avoid placing grass clippings, leaves, yard debris or garbage cans in the street. Traffic detours should be anticipated as well.

Anyone with questions may contact the Village Clerk’s Office at 845-782-8341, ext. 121.