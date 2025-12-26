‘Riverside Moguls’ series continues

Author and historian Alex Prizgintas will return to the Monroe Free Library on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 6:00 p.m. to present part three of his “Riverside Moguls” series, covering the stories of Hudson Valley Gilded-Age industrialists and their estates.

“My goal is to share stories of known and not-so-well-known historic sites in the Hudson Valley and part three of this series truly builds upon the latter of those themes,” he said.

The latest addition to the series takes a focus on five Hudson Valley estates tied to industry which are generally not open to the public and have thus not been subject as much to popular attention. These include Charles Oliver Iselin’s “All View” estate of New Rochelle, Eleazar Lord’s Piermont Castle and the Erie Railroad story, Sloatsburg’s “Table Rock” estate of both Hamilton and Morgan lineage, Schuyler Schieffelin’s “Arrow Park” estate of Monroe, Margaret Carnegie’s “Migdale” Estate of Millbrook, and the MacKenzie legacy of Sullivan County with Glen Spey’s Burn Brae Estate.

Prizgintas uses period images, scholarly research, and audio/visual elements to carefully retrace history for diverse audiences.

A graduate of Marist College with degrees in Hudson River Valley History and Public Administration, Prizgintas has been published in the Hudson River Valley Review, New York Archives Magazine, and Orange County Historical Society Journal on topics including Hudson River railroad history, Orange County’s dairy farming history, and the region’s early settlers. He serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society and town historian of Woodbury.