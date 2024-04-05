Richardson, Cardone exchange barbs at April 1 meeting

Tensions rose at the April 1st Monroe Town Board meeting as Supervisor Anthony Cardone and Councilwoman Maureen Richardson argued over the board’s engagement with the local press as well as the responsibilities and appropriate behavior of its members.

During the meeting, Richardson asked Supervisor Anthony Cardone if he was contacting The Photo News on behalf of the town of Monroe and telling them to remove articles and letters to the editor and trying to get reporters fired.

Cardone said that he did use his town email in correspondences with the paper. Richardson then asked, “You contacted The Photo News and threatened them to remove advertising on your town email?”

Cardone responded, stating that he was contacted by the paper about “coming back to them about advertising” and stated he was not coming back, to which Richardson asked if this decision was authorized by the board.

The supervisor further added that he is not suppressing reporters. Shortly after, Cardone read a statement that accused Richardson of lying and being difficult to work with.

He began by stating, “No one on this dais was born into this job. What you need is a depth of varied experience.” He then named each councilperson other than Richardson and pointed out their qualifications. In regard to Richardson, Cardone claimed that she began taking credit for items and decisions that the 2022 and 2023 board had accomplished.

“Since January this year you have been very caustic and toxic to this board,” said Cardone to Richardson, alleging that she was misleading Monroe residents and Monroe taxpayers with false claims. Cardone also claimed he is often stopped and asked about what is being posted on social media. In addition, he claimed that Richardson has alienated and attempted to discredit members of the town government.

In response, Richardson said, “You’re not our boss. You’re to chair the meetings and mind the budget and other fiduciary responsibilities. You’re one out of five votes.”

Both Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Bingham questioned the appropriateness of the statement being made and noted that it wasn’t on the agenda so that the public could be aware.

On this matter, Councilwoman Dorey Houle provided some clarity by explaining that at the association of towns meeting that the Monroe Town Board attended the issue of social media came up and that several towns were dealing with misinformation.

“It’s been advised to us year after year that we are not permitted to as elected officials to comment on things regarding town business on social media,” said Houle. “It is in our best interest to make a statement in a town meeting so that it goes on the record what the factual information is. That is what Mr. Cardone is doing.”

During the meeting, Cardone called Richardson a liar and accused her of contacting the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union after the board had voted to remove the deputy highway position.

“From my point of view, you can’t be trusted. No one can count on your accountability to think that once a contract was voted on that you went behind the backs of every member this town board that voted for that contract.”

Richardson responded by asking the supervisor if he removed the position out of retaliation after Bill Brown ran against his pre-picked candidate.

When Cardone accused Richardson of avoiding the question regarding union contact, she responded by saying, “I took an oath to the constitution, not to Tony Cardone.”

Cardone claimed that before Richardson joined the town council, the board was cohesive and found common ground even when disagreements occurred.

Bingham spoke up in defense of Richardson, noting that she was very helpful regarding the water meters the town is trying to obtain for one of the water districts via a federal grant. She also shared her view that while the supervisor may find Richardson argumentative, she believed she was just trying to be informative and ask questions.

Publisher’s note: While Supervisor Tony Cardone has on occasion issued complaints regarding The Photo News’ reporting, as government officials do from time to time, his feedback has not resulted in the removal of articles or letters to the editor. With a new editor at the newspaper, we recently invited a number of Orange County elected officials, including Cardone, to a listening session regarding our coverage. Cardone opted not to participate.

Regarding advertising, we believe The Photo News is the best way for municipalities to let their constituents know what’s going on. The Town of Monroe’s advertising is welcomed but does not influence our editorial decisions.

— Jeanne Straus and Lisa Reider