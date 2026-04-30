Revolutionary War history draws attendees from across Orange County

On Sunday, April 26, more than 350 people traveled to the Town of Woodbury to learn about Orange County’s amazing role in the story of the American Revolution. “Our dream started two years ago, when ten historical societies joined forces to share Fifty Items that Told the Story of Orange County, NY,” said Alex Prizgintas, president of the Woodbury Historical Society and town historian of both Woodbury and Tuxedo. “We expanded that theme last year with Fifty People who Shaped Orange County, which transformed this past weekend into Orange County’s 250th: Artifacts and Individuals of the American Revolution—and it certainly did not disappoint. With more than 350 attendees traveling to view exhibits from seventeen historical societies and town historians from across Orange County, we are deeply thankful to all those who could join us. Many agreed that the exhibits this year were among the best we have ever shown, and the stories they shared resonated deeply with Orange County’s importance during the birth of our nation.”

Among the highlights this year was an accurate replica of General John Hathorn’s chair from the Friends of Hathorn Historical Society, an original copy of the August 16, 1774 resolutuion appinting Henry Wisner and John Harrington as deligates to the Continental Congress from the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, and an early American flag from the Historical Society of Walden & Wallkill Valley made by the great-granddaughter of Betsy Ross, who is credited with creating the nation’s very first flag.

Prizgintas also gave a speech during the event, explaining that he is currently speaking to the Orange County Community College in Middletown as a viable, larger space for next year’s event. To stay up to date on other events held by the Woodbury Historical Society, check them out on Facebook, Instagram, or their website at woodburyhistoricalsociety.org