Residents voice concerns over two short-term rental proposals

During the April 1 Monroe Town Board meeting, the board heard from members of the public regarding short-term rental applications for two properties located at 649 Lakes Road and 21 Front Street, respectively.

In regards to the Lakes Road property, Ramon Carrion, a resident of the same street, commented that two applications had been submitted, noting that the second changed the property description from a two-bedroom cottage to a one-bedroom and suggested that this may be a violation of town code, which states that erroneous or misleading applications must be suspended for 24 months.

Carrion also claimed that he reviewed plans for the property that show it will have an indoor bowling alley, an indoor theater and an indoor gaming room.

“This is big deal here. I just want you guys to really consider Pandora’s Box here. Let’s slow down, let’s think about what’s going to happen to Monroe, and let’s think about... let’s let the state code catch up to our local code,” said Carrion.

Jonathan DeJoy, attorney for the applicant, stated. “I believe we’ve cleared up all the potential issues with this application.”

DeJoy also commented on concerns that the property was located in both Chester and Monroe, saying that was not the case. He further noted that property may have been previously developed as one property with a larger house and cottages.

In regards to the recreational amenities pointed out by Carrion, DeJoy said, “I am not sure what bowling alley or indoor theater was being referred to. Certainly, this application does not involve either of those. It is a one-bedroom cottage and will operate in conformity with the site plan we submitted, which does not show either a bowling alley or theater.”

At the meeting, Cindy Prince O’Shea of East Crossman Avenue voiced her concerns over the short-term rental application for 21 Front Street.

“I am a lifelong resident familiar with the particular Round Lake area. Some of my concerns regarding the area is that it a is very quiet, rural dead-end block. The sense of community is also part of the lake access that is private.”

O’Shea commented that property was owned by a father and son for a long time and that new owners purchased the property knowing that it was a single-family home and not a hotel in the business district. She also said it was purchased knowing it had violations.

O’Shea also commented about a protected swan nesting site nearby and voiced concerns regarding strangers coming in to the community and not respecting the environment.

Jim Connolly of 21 Front Street responded by claiming that every citation has been addressed and he is working with the building department.

“21 Front Street is our home. We spend quite a bit of time there. We don’t want to run it as a business. We’re looking to run it as supplemental income. We plan on vetting every single person that stays there.”

Both the public hearing for 649 Lakes Road and 21 Front Street will remain open until the May 6th town board meeting.