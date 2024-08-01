Repair work begins on the Heritage Trail

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus recently announced that upgrades will be made to the Heritage Trail bridges. Trail closures are in effect and will continue through December.

“The Heritage Trail is a gem of Orange County, and upgrades are important and necessary for it to continue to be utilized by residents and visitors for years to come,” said Neuhaus. “Currently these wooden bridges cannot hold the weight. Once the deck replacements are complete, we will be able to drive emergency vehicles throughout the entire span.”

Bridges to be repaired

Bridge #1 runs over Seely Brook and is located 1,600 feet east of Lehigh Avenue in the town of Chester.

Bridge #2 is located 1.25 miles from Bridge #1 and 3,000-feet northwest of Craigville Road, in the town of Blooming Grove.

Bridge #3 is located 3,000 feet from Bridge #2 and runs over Craigville Road in the town of Blooming Grove.

Bridge #4 is located 500 feet from Bridge #3 and is southeast of Criagville Road, in the town of Blooming Grove.

Looking ahead

The county Parks & Recreation and Public Works departments have placed closure signs and barricades to alert residents to the construction timeline, which is projected to run through December. The barricades will be located on either side of the active work zones and advanced warning signage is located at the trail head at Orange & Rockland Road (Monroe), the trail head just west of Bridge #1 (Chester), and just east of Bridge #4.

“We understand that the closures of these sections have a significant impact on residents, and we have worked with the contractor to reduce the duration to the greatest extent possible,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Conservation Travis Ewald. “The new bridge deck and railing system will have a significantly longer useful life, requiring less maintenance than the old wooden system, and the extra width on the new bridges will allow for a safer and more enjoyable experience for all trail users.”

According to the county, work will begin on Bridge #1 with Bridge #2 following several weeks later. By early September the county anticipates that work will be taking place on all four bridges simultaneously. This entire stretch of construction is approximately two miles. The new parking lot off Greycourt Road, near Camp LaGuardia will be closed once work starts on Bridge #2 and will remain closed throughout the remainder of the project.

“It may be an inconvenience, but it is very important for us to get these enhancements in for public safety,” said Neuhaus, who regularly uses the Heritage Trail. “There is a lot of work that needs to be done, so please be patient and cooperative with it all.”

The 19.5-mile Heritage Trail runs from Harriman to Middletown.