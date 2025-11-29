Repair Café coming Dec. 6

The Monroe Conservation Commission will host its second Repair Café on Saturday Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe.

Experienced Fixers will be there to repair or fix items, including mechanical/electrical, sewing, jewelry, sharpen knives, gluing, laptops, and bicycles. Even if some items can’t be repaired, the Fixers can usually provide good advice to owners regarding their precious items.

There will be no charge for repairs unless replacement parts (for example lamp switches) are provided at a nominal cost. Repairs will generally be limited to two items per person and should arrive no later than 1:30 p.m. so that hopefully all repairs can be completed by 2 p.m.

The first Repair Café was held at the end of June.