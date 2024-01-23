Rep. Ryan requests Valentine’s Day cards for veterans

Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18) has kicked off his second annual “Valentines for Vets” initiative, inviting Hudson Valley residents to send or drop off cards to his Newburgh office so they can be delivered to local veterans and veteran caregivers for Valentine’s Day.

“Veterans put their lives on the line to keep us safe and protect our democracy,” said Ryan, himself a U.S. Army veteran having served in Iraq and Afghanistan. “It’s the ultimate expression of love for their fellow Americans and for our country. Last year, it was remarkable to see the community’s outpouring of gratitude to our local veterans. I’m looking forward to rallying together again this year to show them how much the Hudson Valley values their heroism and service.”

In 2023, Ryan collected over 9,000 valentines and hand-delivered them to veterans at the Castle Point VA Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Valentines were also delivered to Hudson River Housing and Veterans Service Organizations across the Hudson Valley.

Cards should be postmarked no later than Feb. 7, 2024, to ensure timely delivery. If delivering multiple valentines, please include a count of the number of cards on a sheet of paper enclosed with the cards.

Participants are asked to drop off or mail valentines to Congressman Pat Ryan’s Newburgh office, located at 605 Broadway, Newburgh, N.Y., 12550.

For more information, contact Joe Paone at 845-443-2930.