Public invited to discuss Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization plan

The town of Tuxedo will be hosting a public meeting regarding the “Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization” project on Tuesday September 17 at 7 p.m. All residents are urged to attend. The meeting will take place at Tuxedo Town Hall at 1 Temple Drive, Tuxedo.

This will be the second meeting of the Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization Conceptual Plan, prepared by Creighton Manning in conjunction with Arterial Streets. The first meeting was held in June to the residents and business owners in Tuxedo. This meeting will present and discuss further developed concept plans identified by the public as “highly desirable,” according to the town.

The Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization Plan was commissioned by the Tuxedo LDC as part of the Hamlet Revitalization objectives outlined in the 2003 Tuxedo Comprehensive Plan and the 2018 updated Comprehensive Plan. The Plan’s objectives are to review and improve pedestrian safety and connectivity, street and hamlet beautification, and ultimately to drive economic development within the business district, also known as the Hamlet.

After a formal presentation, residents are encouraged to provide feedback; questions and commentaries are welcome.

Visit the town website for the latest project information and to complete the survey: tuxedogov.org.

For additional information, contact the Tuxedo town clerk at townclerk@tuxedogov.org or 845-351-4411.