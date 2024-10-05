Pine Tree celebrates annual Constitution Day

Pine Tree Elementary celebrated Constitution Day on Friday, Sept. 20, with a school-wide assembly. According to the school, students learned about the collaboration it took to write the U.S. Constitution. At this assembly, students and staff also celebrated this year’s launch of Pine Tree’s PBIS, “Pine Tree has HEART.”

PBIS stands for Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports. The school district said it “helps make the school environment a better place by reinforcing good behavior and giving students and staff strategies to stay safe, maintain a positive school culture and excel in their academics.”

The school district further explained, “’Pine Tree has HEART’ reminds students to be hardworking, empathetic, act safely, be respectful and team players while at school,” adding, “Pine Tree students are already doing a fantastic job achieving these goals. Keep filling those jars with hearts!”