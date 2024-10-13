People for People Fund honors community members

In a celebration of community, People for People Fund recently hosted its second annual Recognition Breakfast. Built on the notion of neighbors helping neighbors, the organization recognizes those who contribute to the betterment of the Hudson Valley.

This year’s award recipients are as follows:

• Barbara Carlsen, posthumously honored, for her lifelong support of regional nonprofits.

• Ulster Savings Bank for its dedication to the community, specifically in areas of education, housing and health and human services.

• Joseph and Pamela Catania for their longstanding generosity and contributions to the People for People Fund.

• Jennifer Birch for her devotion to helping others (both animals and humans) and volunteer work with the Accord Fire Company and Rondout Food Pantry.

• Justin LaMarch for his extensive community service and work with the Monroe Fire Department, Harriman Engine Company, VFW Post 8858 (Harriman) and Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, among others.

• Rob Albino, Lee Baranowski, George Cullen, Carol Fenichel, Marilyn Hoffman and Lynn Skolnick for their work on behalf of the fund.

A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit serving Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties, the fund provides interim financial support to hardworking, self-sufficient individuals facing unexpected financial hardships. For more information, visit peopleforpeoplefund.org.