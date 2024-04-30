Orange-Dutchess Garden Club hosts planting event at Sterling Forest Pollinator Meadow

The Orange-Dutchess Garden Club is hosting a “Plant, Clean and Play” event at the Sterling Forest State Park Pollination Meadow on Saturday, May 4 between 9:30 a.m. and noon.

Volunteers will work to clear invasive plants that have caused habitat disruption and replace them with indigenous plants provided by the Garden Club and Tuxedo Meadow volunteers in an effort re-install the overall eco system and food supply for migrating birds and butterflies.

The Pollination Meadow, initiated and maintained by volunteers from neighboring garden clubs and Tuxedo residents, is located at the intersection of Route 17 and 17A in Tuxedo. The pollinator garden is comprised of native plant species, for migratory pollinators such as bees, birds, bats, and insects. The garden provides a spot to rest, find nourishment, and reproduce on the long journey many of these species must make.

The Sterling Forest Pollinator Committee will be offering greeting cards and native plants for sale at the event to benefit their efforts at the meadow.

More information is available through the Tuxedo town calendar available at tuxedogov.org.