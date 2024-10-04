Orange County releases proposed 2025 budget

The proposed $987,335,559 Orange County budget for 2025 includes, among other things, a cut to the county tax rate for the ninth consecutive year, according to a press release from Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

The proposed county tax rate is $2.176, lower than last year’s rate of $2.304, representing a 44% decrease since 2015 and remaining within the state tax cap mandate.

“It is gratifying that the Legislature, and the County Executive have an excellent working relationship, collaborating to create a budget that benefits all County residents,” said Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli. “I look forward to the legislative review process and the adoption of the 2025 budget.”

One of the challenges facing the county, according to the press release, is meeting state mandates, particularly in social services, inmate care, and defense costs. While the county anticipates collecting $122,536,148 in property taxes next year, the cost of nine state mandates will exceed $183 million.

The county has received an AA+ bond rating from S&P Global Ratings and a fiscal stress score of 0 (best possible score) with no designation from the New York State Comptroller’s office.

Additional highlights include:

• The county will budget $7 million in 2025 for a hotel occupancy tax.

• The county generated $239.8 million in sales tax, year to date, 2024, and is projected to generate $412.3 million for the year.

• Bi-directional amplifier antennas/radios in schools and the launch of the BusPatrol School Safety Program.

• Investing in additional cybersecurity measures to safeguard data, infrastructure and privacy.

• Career assistance classes at Valley View.

• Using opioid settlement funds to expand prevention efforts in schools and communities and offering peer counseling in collaboration with Emergency Services.