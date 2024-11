Orange County election results

The Orange County area had several local and state seats up for grabs in this election. The preliminary results, based on county and state data thus far, can be found below by region.

Town of Chester

• Town Justice

Janet M. Haislip (Republican, Conservative): 3,936

Village of Chester

• Village Trustee, two seats

Anthony Laspina (Community First): 735

Elizabeth Reilly (Community First): 711

Town of Goshen

• Receiver of Taxes

Write-in: 43

Town of Woodbury

• Town Justice

Bruce A Schonberg (Democratic): 3,314

• Town Councilmember, one seat

Sandra Capriglione (Conservative, Woodbury Empowered): 2,073

Village of Woodbury

• Village Trustee, two seats

Victor Ferrarelli (Republican, Conservative, Woodbury First): 2,687

Susan Fries-Ciriello (Republican, Conservative, Woodbury First): 2,619

John Kelemen (Democratic, One Woodbury): 2,082

Tyler Etzel Jr. (Democratic, One Woodbury): 2,077

Tuxedo

• Town Councilmember, one seat

Christopher Dollbaum (Republican): 1,219

Port Jervis

• City Court Judge

Kiel E. Vanhorn (Republican, Conservative): 2,083

• City Councilmember, Ward 3, one seat

Gerald Oney (Republican, Conservative): 513

Jackie L. Smith (Democratic, Working Families): 364

County positions

• Family Court Judge, one seat

Christine P. Krahulik (Republican, Conservative): 102,917

State positions

• Supreme Court Justice, District 9, five seats

Colleen D. Duffy (Democratic, Conservative): 512,462

Kyle C. McGovern (Democratic, Conservative): 483,540

Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (Democratic, Conservative): 475,399

Brett Broge (Democratic, Conservative): 469,705

Rachel E. Tanguary (Democratic, Conservative): 464,810

Thomas Humbach (Republican): 335,765

Edward R. Mevec (Republican): 328,259

Karen A. Osterberg (Republican): 327,280

Leslie Kahn (Republican): 324,767

Mark T. Starkman (Republican): 324,496

• State Senate District 42

James Skoufis (Democratic, Working Families): 68,516

Dorey Houle (Republican): 52,081

Tim Mitts (Conservative): 6,334

• State Assembly District 98

Karl Brabenec (Republican, Conservative): 40,339

• State Assembly District 99

Christopher Eachus (Democratic, Working Families): 26,268

Tom Lapolla (Republican, Conservative): 20,864

• State Assembly District 101

Brian Maher (Republican, Conservative): 43,015

Federal positions

• U.S. Congressional Representative, District 18

Pat Ryan (Democratic, Working Families): 194,237

Alison Esposito (Republican, Conservative): 149,002

• U.S. Senate

Kirsten Gillibrand (Democratic, Working Families): 4,421,396

Michael Sapraicone (Republican, Conservative): 3,113,688

Diane Sare (LaRouche Party): 35,814