Orange County. Annual Veterans Spring Picnic and Resource Fair

Veterans, active-duty military, members of the Guard and Reserve, and their family members are invited to the annual Orange County Veterans Spring Picnic and Resource Fair on Saturday, May, 2023. The picnic will be held at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Route 416, Hamptonburgh, in the Day Camp Pavilion from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In addition to the free picnic-style barbecue, helpful information regarding a wide variety of veterans issues, including support groups and services will be available.

“The annual Veterans Spring Picnic offers a fun and relaxing way for local veterans and their families to learn about what services and benefits are available to them from county agencies and other organizations,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “I anticipate another great event, and I hope local veterans and active-duty military will come with their families and enjoy a wonderful day at the park.”